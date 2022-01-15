‘Ominous signs’, says union minister as rift in Bengal BJP comes out in open

KOLKATA: The rift in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) unit in West Bengal came out in the open on Saturday with a section of state leaders led by Union minister Shantanu Thakur demanding the removal of a “particular” leader in the state committee.

“But looking at the present state committee in West Bengal I don’t think it has any noble intention. The committee was set up after sending wrong messages to the party’s national leaders. I can see an ominous sign. We want to fight this together,” Thakur told media persons.

Thakur held a meeting in Kolkata on Saturday with a section of the party’s senior leaders including former state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar, former general secretary Sayantan Basu and party legislators Ashok Kirtania and Subrata Thakur.

“A particular leader, in a bid to take control of the whole party (state unit), formed the committee by excluding veteran and experienced leaders of the party. I believe that leader and his associates have connection with some other political parties. We would foil all their plans and that’s why we met today,” he said without naming the leader.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP announced its new state committee in December 2021 replacing several veterans and triggering rumblings in the organisation by retaining many who came from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Earlier, Thakur and at least nine MLAs quit the party’s WhatsApp groups after the party overhauled its district committees.

“Almost 90% of the leaders, who helped to increase the BJP’s vote share from around 2% to 40% in the state, were excluded from all committees at the state, district, block and booth levels. It could be a conspiracy of a rival party. We want removal of that leader. We have already informed our national level leaders and we would take this protest forward in the future,” he said.

The BJP’s state leadership, however, tried to downplay the incident saying that it was not a party meeting and there were no rebel leaders.

“There is no rebellion protest within the BJP. We don’t have any information about any such meetings as it was not a party meeting. There is a protocol when a party meeting is convened. Some party leaders may get together but that is not a party meeting. We can’t tag them as rebels. Thakur is a MP and a union minister. It won’t be right to tag him as a rebel. The MLAs who were with him are all party’s legislators. If there is any grievance there is a protocol in the party,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson.

This comes two days after the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar dissolved the new cells and departments which were announced on December 22.

“This is their internal matter. I don’t want to comment on it. I really don’t know when a leader comes in and goes out of the party. They had roped in leaders to form an organisation which is now falling apart,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC general secretary.