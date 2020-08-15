e-paper
Home / India News / On 74th Independence Day, Tripura CM announces state’s first medical college outside Agartala

On 74th Independence Day, Tripura CM announces state’s first medical college outside Agartala

CM Deb had special praise for the front line workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:18 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb reviews the parade during 74 Independence Day celebrations in Agartala.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb reviews the parade during 74 Independence Day celebrations in Agartala.(PTI Photo)
         

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday announced a new medical college in the state, to be built at Ambassa in Dhalai district, about 80 odd kilometres from capital Agartala.

This would be the first medical college outside the capital city and the third in the state.

“Our government is trying to contain the disease. We will make all required arrangements for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. And we are going to open another medical college at Ambassa. We have started working on it,” said Deb at Assam Rifles parade ground in Agartala on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

He also appreciated the front line workers including doctors, health workers and others for their commitment to fight the pandemic.

Also Read: Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months

He added that the state has no dearth of either medicines or personal protection kits. The government has also arranged for 2,129 beds for Covid-19 patients.

The state has registered a total of 6,785 Covid-19 positive cases including 5,088 cases of recoveries. Total 49 Covid-19 patients have died due to the disease and two patients have died by suicide.

CM Deb added that his government was focused on developing health, education, transport, power and internet infrastructure among others.

He added that work on the 15 kilometre-long Agartala-Akhaura railway line, laying of fiber cable, inland waterways project and others are in progress.

