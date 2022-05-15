On allegations that cops attacked Adhikari’s office, Dhankhar seeks report from govt

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a report from the state’s chief secretary after Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, alleged that the state police had attacked his office at Nandigram in East Midnapore district on Sunday.

“Input from Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB that his MLA office of Nandigram has been attacked by police,” Dhankhar tweeted.

“In view of worrisome inputs from Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB that his MLA office of Nandigram has been attacked by police, sought an urgent report Chief Secretary @chief_west,” Dhankhar said in another tweet.

The police have denied the allegations saying that officers went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA’s office after receiving inputs that an accused, whose husband was close to Adhikari, had taken shelter in the office. The entire episode was videographed, they said.

“These are baseless and false allegations. We have videographed the entire episode. There was a complaint against a cooperative bank official that she had produced fake documents to obtain the post of a manager. Police had registered an FIR. The accused’s husband was the bank chairman. When police tried to arrest the woman in Nandigram, they had to face some resistance. Later, the police received information that the accused and her husband had taken shelter in the MLA’s office,” said Amarnath K, superintendent of police of East Midnapore district.

The accused’s husband Meghnad Paul is known to be close to Adhikari. He along with Adhikari had sided with the BJP in December 2020 just ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

“Police went to the MLA’s office and searched a few rooms with the permission of the manager. The accused was not there. The police returned. Both the accused and her husband are still missing,” said Amarnath.

While Adhikari refused to take calls, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “I am not aware of the details of the incident. All I got to know is that Adhikari has sent some report to the Governor.”

The TMC has hit back saying that the Governor and the BJP were trying to infringe upon the state’s jurisdiction and rights.

“Police will have to do investigation if there is any complaint. If Adhikari or the accused has any grievance they can move court. Why are they crying before the Governor like a child? And what right has the Governor to intervene. This is just to put pressure and disturb the elected state government,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, state vice president of TMC. He was earlier with the BJP.