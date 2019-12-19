On barbs over Rahul’s Savarkar remark, Uddhav Thackeray’s biting comeback

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:57 IST

In his reply to the debate on the governor’s address in the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday came all guns blazing against the Bharatiya Janata Party targeting it over various contentious issues raised by them on Veer Savarkar, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and coalition politics.

Responding to the BJP’s demand for implementation of CAA in the state, Uddhav said “Please rescue Hindus from other countries but have you thought about where you will keep them. You cannot do justice to Hindus in Karnataka. Is Belgaum-Karwar in Pakistan? Why are Hindus there suffering? If you can’t give sons of soils (Marathi speaking population) in Karnataka justice, then what’s the point of this CAA,” questioned Thackeray.

Reacting on the Veer Savarkar’s controversy, where the BJP accused the Sena of not being critical of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s controversial statement, Uddhav once again turned his guns on the BJP questioning them whether they adhere to the late leaders views completely.

“Do you understand Savarkar completely? Do you accept his views on the cow? You have introduced beef ban here (opposed by Savarkar) but not in other states. “Maharashtra madhe gou Mata, dusri kade chatta”. He also referred to the late BJP Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikar’s stance that there will never be beef ban in Goa. “Why these double standards?,” rued Uddhav.

Thackeray then took potshots on the oft repeated accusation by the BJP that the Sena has struck an unholy alliance with their opponents…Congress and the BJP saying he had taken a leaf from the BJP. “Whatever we have done we have learnt from you. You broke the alliance between Nitish Kumar and Laloo. As per your convenience you were okay with Mehbooba Mufti, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan,” said Thackeray.