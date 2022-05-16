On camera, man assaults lady advocate in Karnataka; arrested

A lady advocate was brutally assaulted by her neighbour in Bagalkote Town Circle street over a property dispute, reported news agency ANI. In a video shared widely online, the man, identified as Mahantesh Cholachagudd, can be seen kicking and slapping her neighbour, Sangeeta Shikkeri.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon around 12:30pm. She went to Mahantesh's shop where they had an argument and the matter escalated as the man started assaulting Sangeeta.

No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband kept appealing for help.

Sharing the video, Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition, Hariprasad B.K., urged the police to arrest the accused immediately. Citing the victim, the Congress leader said that the man assaulted the lawyer with the “support of a BJP leader”.

According to ANI, the families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too.

Mahantesh has been arrested on charges of assaulting women. The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot, reported ANI.

