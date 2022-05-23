On Goa’s Vagheri Hill, its Vishwajit Rane pitted against his dad over eco-tourism project

Panaji: Goa forest minister Vishwajit Rane’s high-pitched battle to ‘save’ Goa’s Vagheri Hill, a hillock in the lower reaches of the WesternGghats just outside the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary, that is currently being cleared to make way for an eco-tourism project, has pitted him against his own family --- his father, who is among those who have sought permission for the project, documents accessed by Hindustan Times revealed.

Vishwajit, holding the Forest portfolio for the first time in the current tenure, has in a series of comments to the media promised “severe repercussions” against “some people” who were without any permission constructing a road and cutting trees atop the hill that is part of the Western Ghats range.

On Monday, the minister held a meeting of forest officials and pushed for the Vagheri Hill to be notified as an eco-sensitive site. Earlier on Friday, he had announced the suspension of a Range Forest Officer as well as a show cause notice to deputy conservator of forests, for failing to stop the allegedly illegal intrusion into one of the most densely forested areas of Goa. However, he has cautiously steered clear from naming who is promoting the project nor has action yet been taken against the project proponents.

Documents accessed by HT reveal that among those who have applied for permissions for the project is Vishwajit’s father Pratapsingh Rane who has sought permission from the local village panchayat to “erect [a] completely wooden house”.

“The said wooden house proposed to be erected is self-dependable and consists of in-built biodigesters and thus all waste [will be] disposed of accordingly. The said wooden house will have solar panels, thus [be] completely self-dependable,” Pratapsingh Rane said in his application for permission.

Several identically worded requests for constructing wooden cottages were submitted before the Querim village panchayat and besides Pratapsingh Rane; applications for permission have also been submitted by Ranjithsingh Rane, who was the Congress candidate to replace Pratapsingh Rane who hung up his boots, to take on Vishwajit’s wife Deviya Rane. The wooden cottages are understood to be part of a large eco-tourism project that is being planned atop the hill on land owned by the Ranes, among others.

Vagheri, as the hill is locally known, derives its name from the Tiger (vagh in Konkani) and has been known as the abode of the tiger. Falling within the buffer zone of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, the land is classified as eco-sensitive and has even been marked as a private forest by a committee appointed by the government on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

“Vagheri is one of the most ecologically sensitive areas of Goa and any intrusion into the area will be detrimental to not only the tiger habitat but also to the lush vegetation of the Western Ghats,” Ramesh Gauns an environmentalist said.

“The forest officers have been made scapegoats while there is no action against the real culprits,” Gauns added.

Besides permission from the local village panchayat, no other permissions have been obtained for the project, prompting the forest department to crackdown on the development.

The hillock is not far from where four tigers were found killed in Goa in January 2020 and is a stone’s throw away from the neighbouring Surla village where the forest department’s camera traps have captured a tiger roaming.

“In 2013, it was a forest department camera trap located at Vagheri that captured a tiger on camera in Goa for the first time,” Rajendra Kerkar, a noted environmentalist and educator, said.

Locals first noticed the work of clearing the forest to make way for heavy machinery back in January this year prompting the forest department to lock access to the site since the work didn’t have any permission.

Since he took charge, Vishwajit has, at least in public, demonstrated that he was all for protecting Goa’s environment and the illegal project wouldn’t be allowed to go ahead.

On April 30, he announced that top level officials from the forest department had visited the site and promised “severe repercussions”.

“Officials from Forest Dept, PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests), APCCF (Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests), DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests) & the RFOs (Range Forest Officers) visited Vagheri Hills to assess the situation, where road dev. (development) work is being done without permission and Sanad Trees are being cut down without permission, in violation of Section 8 of the Goa Preservation of Trees Act, 1984,” Vishwajit Rane said on April 30.

“Furthermore, the department has taken the coordinates to determine whether it falls within the ecologically sensitive zone. If this occurs, the Forest Protection Act will be invoked. The government and the Forest Department are taking steps to protect the forest land and Vagheri Hills. Any development work that does not have the necessary permissions will be prohibited and will result in severe repercussions,” he added.

On May 16, when work at the site continued, this time action was taken against forest officials for failing to stop the work.

“Despite the department taking action and stopping the work at Vagheri Hills, some people have taken the law into their own hands and resumed work without permission from the TCP & Forest Department. I have instructed the PCCF to suspend the RFO on duty, and a showcause notice has been sent to the then DCF in charge. If the explanation is not satisfactory, the DCF will be suspended as well. No hill cutting, filling of low-lying fields, khazan lands, or similar activities will be tolerated. Similarly, I have directed the DCF to keep an eye on the lapses happening in the department; such lapses will not be tolerated,” Vishwajit said earlier this week.

On Thursday, the minister announced the RFO has been suspended while the DCF would also be on his way out.

“RFO on duty Vivek Gaonkar has been suspended for failing to stop #hillcutting in Vagheri Hills. DCF Santosh Fadte has been served a show cause notice for his failure to stop work for illegal hill cutting as directed by @goaforests under Goa Preservation of Trees Act, 1984. I have also recommended suspension of the then DCF on [the] file,” he said in a tweet on May 19.

A spokesperson for the project has declined a request for comment citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing dispute.

People familiar with the matter; have however revealed that attempts are underway to arrive at a compromise between Pratapsingh Rane, who is promoting the project and his son Vishwajit Rane, the forest minister.

“We are hopeful of reaching a compromise between the family members,” an official speaking on behalf of the project proponents, said.

Environmentalists, however, were of the view that compromise or not, no project can be allowed in the eco-sensitive area.

“Way back in 1999, the area was declared as a private forest meaning no developmental activity can be permitted in the area, more so one which doesn’t have the required permissions,” Kerkar said.