Supreme Court sets aside order to stop Haryana's 75% locals' jobs quota

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to stop Haryana's 75 per cent quota in private jobs for locals. The top court told the state to not take any “coercive steps against the employers”.

The high court order - to halt the reservation for locals - has been put aside as “the court did not give sufficient reasons for staying the law".

Earlier this month, the high court had ordered an interim stay on the Haryana law that gives 75 per cent reservation to the residents of the state. Later, the order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the state government.

While some industry bodies argued that the law was against meritocracy and against the provisions of Constitution, the state government had argued that the law merely makes “geographical classification”, which is permitted under the Constitution. “It is to protect the right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said.

Covering the private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 provides for 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than ₹30,000.

It came into force from January 15. "In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby notifies thirty thousand rupees as gross monthly salary or wages for registration. This notification shall come into force with effect from the 15th January 2022 i.e. the date of commencement of said Act," read an official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON