On heatwave, monsoon, PM Modi set to chair key meeting on preparedness: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair an important review meeting on the preparedness to deal with the ongoing heatwave as well as the upcoming monsoon season, reported news agency PTI citing government sources. Modi, who returned from his three-day Europe visit on Thursday morning, is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day.

Several places in the country had witnessed all-time high temperatures in April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius leading to a severe heatwave. The weather department had issued an orange alert for five states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.

However, on Thursday, Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, on the back of hailstorms and rains in parts of the city the previous evening.

The weather office said between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday the Safdarjung observatory - the city's base station - recorded 1 mm rainfall.

A large number of fires were also reported in the country due to the scorching heat. Hundreds of forest fires broke out in Himachal Pradesh as the temperatures rose in the recent weeks, reported PTI.

Last week, Modi had issued a stark warning about rising temperatures and the number of fires in landfills, garbage dumps, and forests. He had mentioned that the “'temperatures are rising rapidly in the country and we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places.” While speaking to the chief ministers, Modi had asked the states to prioritize fire-safety audits for hospitals, factories, and other buildings of public importance.