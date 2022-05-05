Home / India News / On LIC IPO, Rahul Gandhi asks why Modi govt undervalued one of India’s most valuable assets
On LIC IPO, Rahul Gandhi asks why Modi govt undervalued one of India’s most valuable assets

State-owned LIC's IPO – the country's biggest-ever offer – opened for subscription by retail and institutional investors a day ago (May 4) and will close on May 9.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Published on May 05, 2022 07:43 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A day after LIC's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was opened for subscription by retail and institutional investors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of undervaluing the insurance behemoth. He asked why one of “India's most valuable assets” is being sold at a "throwaway price".

The Congress MP said the LIC employs 13.94 lakh people, has 30 crore policyholders and 39 lakh crore in assets, besides being the world number one in return on investments (ROI) for shareholders, yet undervalued by the Modi government.

"13.94 Lakh Employed, 30 Crore Policyholders, 39 Lakh Crore in Assets, World #1 - ROI for Shareholders. Yet, Modi Govt has undervalued LIC… Why is one of India’s most valuable assets being sold at a throwaway price?" the former Congress president worte on Twitter.

State-owned LIC's IPO – the country's biggest-ever offer – opened for subscription by retail and institutional investors a day ago (May 4) and will close on May 9. On the second day of bidding on Thursday, the LIC public offering was subscribed 100 per cent by investors.

Also read | LIC IPO sees 100% subscription on Day 2; issue to remain open on weekend

LIC has fixed the price band at 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. Retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of 60.

Last Tuesday, the Congress leadership had raised questions on the pricing of shares, alleging that they were undervalued and being offered at throwaway prices at the cost of the trust of 30 crore policyholders.

The government is aiming to generate about 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
