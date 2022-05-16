On Nepal visit, PM says ties benefit new order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said strong ties between India and Nepal will benefit humanity in the emerging global scenario even as he called relations between the two countries unshakeable, both remarks coming during the Indian leader’s first visit to the Himalayan nation since winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In Lumbini, PM Modi, who visited the neighbouring country for a day on Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s invitation, laid the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage. He also addressed the International Buddhist Conference in the birthplace of Lord Buddha (on the day of the latter’s birth).

“India and Nepal’s ever-strengthening friendship and our closeness will benefit the entire humanity in the kind of global conditions that are emerging,” Modi said in his 20-minute address on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

During the visit, India and Nepal signed a clutch of agreements, including one on cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two countries and the state power authorities. As Prime Minister, this was Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.

India has been concerned by Kathmandu’s growing proximity to Beijing, which peaked during the term of KP Shama Oli’s term as Nepal PM that ended last May. China remains a large investor in infrastructure in Nepal. On Monday, a Chinese-built airport, named after Buddha, was inaugurated outside Lumbini. New Delhi is hoping a deep cultural connect and partnership in the development of infra projects, especially hydropower, can help reverse the clock to a time when it enjoyed primacy in Kathmandu.

Modi said India-Nepal relations were as unshakeable as the Himalayas and added that both countries will work towards solving global problems with Buddha’s ideologies. “Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity,” Modi told the gathering of some 2,500 people that included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants in Lumbini.

He attended the 2,566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at International Convention Centre and Meditation Hall. Lumbini is located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal and is one of the holiest places of Buddhism.

Nepal Prime Minister Deuba said Modi’s visit to religious sites boosted cultural relations between people of the two countries. “I believe that Modiji’s visit will contribute to giving worldwide visibility to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha,” Deuba said.

Deuba described India as a “close neighbour and a trusted friend.”Deuba said he had a “fruitful discussion” with Prime Minister Modi earlier and he was looking forward for developing Buddha Circuit involving Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar in India.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini. Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba accompanied the Indian PM . They attended a pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

Modi said the energy of the place where Lord Buddha was born gave him a different feeling. “I was happy to see that the Mahabodhi sapling I gifted in 2014 for this place, is now growing into a tree,” he added.

“From Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Kushinagar in India to Lumbini in Nepal, this holy place is a symbol of our common heritage and shared values. We have to develop this heritage together and enrich it further,” Modi said.

“We have to take our relationship to heights of Nepal’s mountains. Festivals, rituals, and even familial relations, the kinds of relationships we have lived for thousands of years, we have to link them with science, infrastructure and technology as well,” he added.

With inputs from agencies