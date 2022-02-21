On NFT debut, two Ravi Varma paintings sell for over 1 crore

In a first, two paintings by Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906) have been auctioned as NFTs (non-fungible tokens; essentially, unique digital-only assets).

The two works — The Coquette, and Reclining Nair Lady — sold for $74,999 (about ₹56 lakh) and $63,999 (about ₹47 lakh) respectively, in an online auction held from February 17 to 20 by RtistiQ, a physical and digital art marketplace.

While digital art has been selling as NFTs for varying sums, in India and around the world, this sale is an interesting instance of how the NFT asset class could alter the way even classical works of art are seen, invested in and owned.

The original Ravi Varma works remain in private collection. They were recently documented and restored by the not-for-profit Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation. This Foundation secured from the paintings’ current owners the right to sell a unique digitised version of each of the two works.

While it is not known who has bought the two NFTs, what is interesting is that it could be anyone in the world — a rare opportunity, since actual Ravi Varmas are now classified as national treasures, and cannot be taken out of India.

“It is time to explore the possibilities of tokenising national treasures and fostering greater collaborations between various players in the arts scene to ensure the vitality of the industry,” says Jothi Menon, CEO and founder of RtistiQ.

Now to the paintings themselves; as with many of Varma’s works, the subjects are aristocratic women. “Realism was a very important component of the art that Ravi Varma excelled in. From the richness of brocade and satin to the glow of Basra pearls, the glint of gold and metal and the lavishness of detail, Ravi Varma utilised every artistic device to make each scene as visually appealing and real as he could,” says Rukmini Varma, Raja Ravi Varma’s great-great-granddaughter, an artist herself, and chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.

The Coquette shows a beautiful and wealthy woman, dressed in a fine sari and heavy jewellery. Reclining Nair Lady reflects contrasts of class, as the woman at the centre of the frame gazes calmly at the viewer, over an open book, while a maid fans her with a palm leaf. The composition of this work is reminiscent of French painter Edouard Manet’s Olympia, an 1863 painting that shows a nude woman lying on a bed, being brought flowers by a servant. “But it is apparent that stylistic and cultural adaptation has occurred in Ravi Varma’s paintings,” says Rukmini.

Impressionism, a movement that revolted against academic artistic conventions in France during the 1860s, and Manet, a master within this movement, had a definite influence on Ravi Varma’s work. “It is obvious that while he appreciated the imagery in Manet’s Olympia, the Impressionistic style of the painting did not appeal to him,” says Rukmini Varma.

Ravi Varma preferred realism, and he was among the first Indian painters to successfully adapt academic realism to the visual interpretation of Indian mythology. His works on religious themes have made him one of the best-known classical painters of modern times. Now, his work is stepping into yet another new age.

The Foundation, which works to document, interpret, reinterpret, and preserve Ravi Varma’s work, says the NFTs are another step towards promoting and preserving this heritage.