On pullback claims, West says Russia adding troops

Russia has increased the number of troops and more appear to be headed to the borders close to Ukraine, two Western officials said on Wednesday even as Moscow said more of its soldiers were withdrawing from the region.

The comments and the situation on the ground meant tensions remain high at one of the most intense military stand-offs in Europe in decades.

“Unfortunately there’s a difference between Russia says, and what it does and what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC News. “On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border,” he added.

A second remark of the same nature was made by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary- general Jens Stoltenberg, who said a pull-out would be welcome but that moving troops and tanks back and forth did not amount to proof that it was really happening.

“We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. And of course, that contradicts the message of diplomatic efforts,” Soltenberg said, according to news agency Reuters, before a meeting of the alliance in Brussels. “What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So, so far, no de-escalation.”

Reuters quoted a senior Western intelligence official as saying that Russian military exercises were at their peak and the risk of Russian aggression against Ukraine would remain high for the rest of February.

“There are no credible signs at this point that there will be any kind of military de-escalation,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that Russia could still attack Ukraine “with essentially no, or little-to-no, warning”.

The Russian defence ministry earlier said its forces were pulling back after exercises in the southern and western military districts near Ukraine - part of a huge Russian build-up that was accompanied by demands for sweeping security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

It published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the national anthem to show unity against fears of an invasion, the government said a cyber attack that hit the defence ministry was the worst of its kind that the country had seen. It pointed the finger towards Russia, which denied involvement.

World stockmarkets crept higher for the second day in a row and Russian shares and the rouble gained ground as investors welcomed the apparent easing in tension, despite the Western scepticism.

Russia says it never planned to attack Ukraine but wants to lay down “red lines” to prevent its neighbour from joining NATO, which it sees as a threat to its own security.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was keen to negotiate with the United States, which has offered discussions on arms control and confidence-building measures while ruling out a veto on future NATO membership for Ukraine.

Military analysts say a key indicator of a significant pullback will be whether field hospitals and fuel stores are dismantled and units from Russia’s far-east, which are taking part in huge exercises in Belarus this week, return to their bases thousands of miles away.

Russia security specialist Mark Galeotti said the absence of any Russian attack should not be interpreted as meaning that “Putin blinked”.

“Nothing has changed on the ground in any meaningful way. Putin could have invaded yesterday, he can still do so tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he did not see any sign of a Russian troop withdrawal. “When the troops do withdraw everyone will see that.. but for now, it’s just a statement,” the BBC quoted him as saying during a visit to western Ukraine.

Zelenskiy designated Wednesday a patriotic holiday in response to Western media reports that Russia could invade on that day. “No one can love our home as we can. And only we, together, can protect our home,” he said earlier.

The defence ministry said hackers were still bombarding its website and had succeeded in finding vulnerabilities in the programming code. Traffic was being re-routed to servers in the United States while the issue was being fixed, it said.