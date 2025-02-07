On son Jeet’s wedding, Gautam Adani’s 10,000 cr gift for schools, hospitals

Ahmedabad: Breaking away from the billionaire wedding norm, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group and one of the world’s richest men, chose to go with simplicity as his son Jeet Adani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, marking the occasion with a ₹10,000 crore wedding gift for social causes. Gautam Adani shared on X on Friday that the wedding was held in Ahmedabad in the presence of close family and friends.

A person close to the business tycoon said that Gautam Adani’s decision to make a sizeable donation would benefit the general public in multiple ways.

“A major portion of this donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in health care, education and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability,” this person said, asking not to be named.

Without the usual fleet of private jets ferrying guests, or performers lighting up the stage, Jeet Adani’s wedding was an intimate family affair focused on customs and rituals. Adani’s decision aligned with his recent statement at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj about keeping the celebration “simple and traditional”, the person quoted above said.

At Prayagraj on January 21, when asked by reporters at the Maha Kumbh if his son’s wedding would be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities”, as was being widely speculated, Gautam Adani said, “Definitely not. We are like common people. Jeet came here to take Ma Ganga’s blessings. His marriage will happen in a simple and traditional way.”

The wedding took place on Friday afternoon at the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad’s Adani Shantigram township, where Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva, the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah.

Gautam Adani shared on X on Friday that the wedding was held in Ahmedabad in the presence of close family and friends, and was marked by traditional customs and auspicious rituals. He added, “It was a small and very intimate ceremony, so we couldn’t invite all our well-wishers despite our wishes, for which I sincerely apologise. I wholeheartedly seek your love and blessings for my daughter Diva and Jeet.”

Two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani announced “Mangal Seva”, a programme to support newly married women with disabilities. In the first phase, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each. Jeet Adani met 21 newly married differently abled women and their husbands to launch this initiative.

Jeet Adani has been a driving force behind the Adani Foundation’s collaboration with the Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation. At the Adani Group’s Mumbai and Lucknow airports, Mitti Cafes provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, celebrating diversity and inclusion. In 2023, he launched the Adani Group’s GreenX Talks, where resilient individuals with disabilities shared their inspiring life stories of overcoming numerous challenges through determination and strength.

Ahead of their wedding, Jeet Adani and Diva visited the Mitti Café in Ahmedabad, personally invited the staff to the wedding, and spent time with them, cutting a cake together.

The youngest son of Gautam and Priti Adani, Jeet joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, studying capital markets, risk, and governance policy and strategic finance. This role involved working with all the listed verticals of the Adani Group.

In June 2020, he took over as Director of Adani Airport Holdings – today India’s largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. Apart from the airports business, he oversees the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals and copper businesses. He is also in charge of the Group’s digital transformation.

His elder brother Karan Adani is the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and plays a key role in the group’s infrastructure and logistics business.

“Jeet is inspired by his mother, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Mundra, Gujarat, into a major philanthropic organisation driving social change in various parts of the country. He is keenly interested in philanthropic initiatives. He has catalysed various collaborations facilitated by the foundation, with a focus on supporting people with disabilities,” said the person cited in the first instance.

Jeet Adani is also offering mentorship and support through Shark Tank to differently abled entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who are working for people with disabilities. In a special programme, titled “Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special”, Jeet and Anupam Mittal, entrepreneur, investor and founder of Shaadi.com, discussed the need for focused interventions in this domain. With an aim to encourage innovation in this field, entries are invited till February 15 after which pitches will be shortlisted for the ongoing season of Shark Tank.

“There is potential to disrupt this space,” said Jeet Adani in an earlier media statement. “We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by people with disabilities. I am excited to partner and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change, in whatever way possible.”