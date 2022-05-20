On Sunil Jakhar’s flattery in Congress jibe, Digvijaya Singh says it took him so long…

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday hit out at his former party colleague Sunil Jakhar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day ago. When asked about his views on Jakhar's claim that “supremacy” in the grand old party lies with those “who flatter the high command”, Singh said, “So, it took him so long to understand this.”

The video of Singh's response to the media was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. This comes after Jakhar, who was served a show cause notice and removed from all posts of the Congress last month over alleged anti-party activities, launched a tirade against his former party soon after switching camp.

“A strong opposition is necessary in a democracy. The Congress should be aware of those who flatter, and should take command in their own hands,” Jakhar said on Thursday.

The new BJP leader further said it was a “hard decision” for him to leave the party, with which he had been associated for five decades. “They actually broke my heart. The nation is bigger than any ‘Parivarvaad’ (dynasty). My loyalties are to my nation. PM (Narendra) Modi has understood and respected the emotion of ‘Punjabiyat’. Coming days will be good for (the) BJP in Punjab,” Jakhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jakhar announced his move to depart from the Congress on Saturday during a social media live ‘Dil ki baat’ that he did from his house in Panchkula, Punjab. The disgruntled veteran had initially planned to travel to Udaipur and hold a press meet there, but later changed his mind and called the live event a “parting gift” for his former party. Jakhar had dropped the Congress and its flag from his social media handles before going live on social media.

He said the Congress is facing an existential crisis but they are behaving as if the responsibility of the nation rests on its shoulder.

Jakhar joined the saffron camp on Thursday - five days after his departure from Congress, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Addressing the media later, Jakhar slammed his former party saying that it not only insulted “Hindu brotherhood but also (that of) Sikh.”

“I'm fighting for Punjab's brotherhood. The work which bullets of AK-47 were not able to do, they (Congress) did it with their tongue that a person from a particular community can't be elected (as CM),” the BJP leader added.

Jakhar was the Punjab Congress chief for four years before being replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Congress's working president Hardik Patel too resigned from all posts, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi's home state. However, at a press briefing later, Patel said that he had not yet made any decision to move to the ruling BJP.