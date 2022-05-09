On Tagore’s birthday, Mamata’s dig at CBI for failing to recover his Nobel medallion

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lamented the failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in recovering Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize medallion that was stolen in 2004.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a cultural event in Kolkata on Tagore’s 161st birthday, Banerjee said: “It pains me that Tagore’s Nobel (medallion) has not been recovered till now. It was stolen during the Left Front era and the CBI was entrusted with the investigation. The CBI has possibly closed the case. I don’t know if the evidence has been preserved. It is an insult for us. It (the award) was such a big honour for us. We were the first to get it and someone took it from us, defeated us.”

Born in Kolkata in 1861, Tagore, the composer of the national anthem, was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his immortal collection, Gitanjali, which was translated and published in London in 1912.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medallion was stolen in 2004 from the museum at Visva Bharati University that Tagore founded at Santiniketan in Birbhum district in 1922. The Prime Minister is the chancellor of Visva Bharati, Bengal’s only central university.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the then chief minister, promptly handed over the probe to the CBI. The agency permanently closed the investigation in 2009, citing the lack of new leads.

In 2016, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police arrested a folk singer on suspicion that he helped the thieves. The Mamata Banerjee government urged the CBI to hand over the case to the CID.

In June 2017, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which controls the CBI, communicated to the state home department that the probe agency had refused to hand over the case. The DoPT also informed the government that the CBI will not part with the documents related to the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments Banerjee made on Monday were seen in political circles as an indirect attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government at the Centre because the CBI is probing as many as 272 cases in Bengal. These include several chit fund investigations and the coal and cattle smuggling scams in which prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, are prime suspects.

Paying homage to Tagore, the chief minister also said his works inspire Indians to live as one while “certain forces preach divisiveness”.

The BJP state leadership got an opportunity to hit back at the TMC chairperson as one of her party’s legislators made a faux pas while paying homage to the poet at an event in East Burdwan district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Nobel Prize was given to Tagore to insult him. Our boys from Bengal stole it to restore his honour. The CBI tried a lot but could not find it,” Mangobinda Adhikari, the legislator from Bhatar, said at the event.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said his party does not endorse Adhikari’s statement, calling it “overzealous.” Some prominent intellectuals admonished the MLA who later offered an apology.

“The Bhatar legislator should be interrogated. He surely knows where the medallion is,” quipped Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Tagore’s Nobel medallion -- which is a replica of the actual gold medal -- is not the only one stolen in recent years.

Indian rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel medallion, which was stolen along with some jewellery from his Delhi residence in 2017, was recovered by the Delhi Police in five days and three people were arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his work to combat child labour and child trafficking in India. He shared the award with Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.