Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several announcements for women, including the inauguration of 131 Mahila Sanskritik Kendras, as the state celebrated Teej festival on Monday. On Teej, Saini announces 131 cultural centres for women in Haryana

Attending a state-level function organised in Ambala on Teej, Saini said that women can hold various programmes at these cultural centres.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nine developmental projects worth ₹73 crore in Ambala.

Referring to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign that was launched over 10 years ago, Saini said it has yielded encouraging results. While the sex ratio in 2014 was 871, it has improved to 906 now, he said, adding that the state government is taking forward the campaign strongly.

To give more fillip to this campaign, Saini announced a "Lado Sakhi Yojana". Under this, a 'Lado Sakhi' will be associated with pregnant women to provide personalised support and monitoring.

These Lado Sakhis will be anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists , and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, he said.

Saini also praised the state's women for making a mark in the start-up world and talked about the financial assistance provided by the government to support women start-ups.

Haryana Transport, Energy and Labour Minister Anil Vij, who is also the MLA from Ambala Cantonment and attended the event, said that several of the projects inaugurated by the chief minister pertained to the departments he held and promised to put all his might to ensure that they are completed on time.

Pointing to former Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel, Vij said, "Aseem raised many demands pertaining to Ambala city. There are our demands also. But I will not keep them here. I will only say this much, the officials will be told to complete the projects on time."

Vij also praised former chief minister Bansi Lal and said that he was instrumental in bringing a number of development projects to Ambala, including the Saha Industrial Growth Centre.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.