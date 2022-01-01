Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On TMC’s foundation day, chief Mamata calls for strengthening of federal structure

The TMC, which returned to power in West Bengal with a thumping victory for the third consecutive row in May, 2021, is now expanding its footprint beyond West Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters as she departs for Kolkata after her three-day visit to Gangasagar, in South 24 Parganas district. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for strengthening the federal structure of the nation on the 24th foundation day of the Trinamool Congress.

“As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation,” she tweeted.

Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, months after severing ties with the Congress.

“On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare,” the TMC supremo tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and her heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “On #TMCFoundationDay, I salute all our workers for their diligence in upholding the values of the @AITCofficial family. Thank you for finding the courage to fight those that dare to abuse our basic rights. Let us remain committed towards serving the people of this great nation.”

Abhishek Banerjee, who was appointed as the party’s national general secretary earlier this year, announced that the TMC will expand its base in at least five other states other than Goa and Tripura and set up working units in 15 other states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This comes at a time when the party’s strength in the state legislative assembly is at its peak, with 217 of 294 seats. This apart five more BJP legislators have switched over to the TMC. In December 2021, it also swept the civic elections in Kolkata bagging 134 out of the 144 seats.

After achieving a resounding victory over the BJP, the TMC has renewed its contract with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the company launched by political strategist Prashant Kishor, till the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which Mamata Banerjee wishes to see her party playing a bigger role in national politics.

