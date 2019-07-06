One drowns at Marine drive, another missing due to high tides in Mumbai

In separate incidents in Mumbai on Saturday, one person drowned, one was declared missing and another person was rescued.

Mumbai Police said Javed Shaikh, 25, drowned near Marine Drive while trying to save an unidentified boy who was swept away during high tide. In Navy Nagar, Sahil Shaikh, 14, was pulled to safety after he fell into the sea.

Javed and the unidentified boy were among the crowds that had gathered at Marine Drive on Saturday afternoon during high tide. Around 2pm, the boy fell into the water and Javed jumped in, hoping to rescue him.

“Javed had come with few of his friends to enjoy the rains when he drowned. Witnesses told us that Javed had jumped in to save another drowning boy. However, no family member or friend of the boy has approached us,” said Rajesh Shinde, senior police inspector, Marine Drive police station. He said Mumbai Police personnel had tried unsuccessfully to rescue Javed. “Javed was being pulled by strong currents. Mumbai Police personnel threw a rope at him. He attempted to catch it twice, but failed. He was later swept away.”

Fire brigade personnel and Mumbai Police launched a search operation but the two were missing till Saturday evening. Two coast guard helicopters were also pressed into service for the rescue. Javed’s body was recovered at around 8.40pm. The search for the unidentified boy was still on.

In another incident, 14-year-old Sahil Shaikh was rescued at Navy Nagar, in Colaba, after he fell in. The incident occurred at around 3.40pm. He was pulled to safety by fire brigade officials.

PAWAR TO VISIT TIWARE DAM NEXT WEEK

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will next week visit the site of breached Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

At least 18 people had died in the floods triggered by the breach on Tuesday night.

