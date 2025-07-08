Chhatarpur , A woman was killed and 11 other persons were injured when the wall of a homestay-cum-eatery collapsed near Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district early on Tuesday, officials said. Three of the injured persons were reported to be critical, they said. One killed, 11 injured in homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham in MP

The wall of the homestay located in Gada village collapsed due to heavy rain at night. A woman, identified as Anita Devi , died, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti said.

The deceased hailed from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Asked about the incident, Sub Divisional Magistrate Akhil Rathore told PTI that 12 persons were injured in the wall collapse which took place between 5 am and 6 am and they were immediately rushed to hospital. A woman among them died, he said.

Four of the injured persons were referred to Gwalior while five others were sent to Mirzapur after treatment, the SDM said.

Two injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Chhatarpur and were undergoing treatment, he said, adding they would be sent to Howrah as per their wish.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr RP Gupta said the wall of the eatery collapsed due to heavy rains.

All the injured persons were undergoing treatment. Some of them have suffered fractures, he said.

Most of these people were from Mirzapur and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Anita Devi's daughter Anshika, who was inconsolable, said several people got trapped under a wall of the room, where they were sleeping, following the incident.

The devotees, who came to Bageshwar Dham, were sleeping in a hall of the homestay when its wall collapsed due to sudden heavy rain, eyewitnesses said. Gulab, who was injured in the incident, said he hailed from Kolkata and had come to Bageshwar Dham to seek blessings from its seer. The wall of the homestay collapsed, burying all devotees sleeping in the hall, he said. Some people in the vicinity immediately informed the police, following which all the injured persons were taken to the district hospital in ambulances, he added.

On July 3, one person was killed and four others were injured after a tent collapsed due to heavy rain at the Bageshwar Dham premises.

They had come to seek blessings from Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.