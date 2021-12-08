One killed as speeding Mercedes hits vehicles in Bengaluru, accused held

Bengaluru One person was killed and two others were injured in Bengaluru after an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz hit a two-wheeler before crashing into several vehicles as it attempted to flee the spot, police said, adding that the accused driver was arrested.

According to joint commissioner of police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda, as many as seven vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place near Shell petrol pump in Indira Nagar area at around 2.45 pm.

“After Suveed (43), who was driving the Mercedes Benz, hit the motorcycle, he made an attempt to escape. As he took a sharp turn, his vehicle collided with other vehicles,” Gowda said. The collision led to a massive traffic in the area, he added.

Police said that a Maruti Alto, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a tempo belonging to a movers and packers company and two auto rickshaws were among the vehicles damaged.

The driver of the Maruti Alto, who was identified as Hari Mahant and was a resident of Assam, died on the spot, police said.

The injured were identified as biker Anand Kumar (36), driver of the Dzire vehicle Mahesh (27), passengers Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22), and auto drivers Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30).

All the injured were taken to CMH hospital, police said.

Officials at Ulsoor traffic police said a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt due to negligence) and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered and that the accused driver was taken into custody.

“We have conducted a blood test on the suspect and reports are awaited,” an official at the state said, seeking anonymity.