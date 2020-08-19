e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The encounter between militants and security forces took place in Chitragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian.
The encounter between militants and security forces took place in Chitragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian. (ANI  )
         

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

The encounter is still underway.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In