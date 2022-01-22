‘One Modi cannot change a country, need more icons like him’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

SILCHAR: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to uplift our nation but he is an individual at the end of the day. One Modi cannot change the entire nation and we need to look for more icons like him to become the world’s best country,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address to students of Assam University in Silchar on Friday.

Addressing the students at an event to mark the 29th foundation day of Assam University, Silchar, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sharply critical of India’s education policy in the decades after Independence, saying it was too influenced by Western culture and made students selfish.

“We are the oldest living civilisation… But post-Independence, our country adopted policies influenced by western culture. Like the west, our society lost its soul and selfless children became selfish individuals after completing education.”

Sarma continued. “India’s old Gurukul education system used to emphasise character-building of students and the children used to become better individuals after finishing education. We need that kind of education system and the present central government is making new education policy based on this idea,” he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also appealed to students to become entrepreneurs and explore new ideas to increase the overall productiveness of Assam.

“Assam is dependent on other states for basic requirements. Unless we export more than what we consume, Assam cannot become a powerful state such as Gujarat and Rajasthan. Students should adopt a mindset to become an employer rather than looking for job after finishing studies,” he said.

Sarma announced a grant of ₹25 crore for the university and asked the institute to prepare a list of requirements and send it to him soon.

Assam University vice-chancellor Professor Dilip Chandra Nath and MP Rajdeep Roy also said that the country’s new education policy will be influenced by India’s old Gurukul education system.

Rajdeep Roy said, “Galileo was criticised when he claimed that earth revolves around the sun. But saints in India worshipped Nava Graha (nine planets) and the sun many thousands of years back. This shows how advanced they were. Our education system should carry the legacy of our glorious civilisation.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Silchar MP and other ministers, visited Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) before going to Assam University. Sarma inaugurated a Cathlab in the cardiology department of the hospital, a first in Barak Valley part of Assam.

A hostel for residential doctors was also inaugurated at the premises of SMCH where Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the media.

On a question about BJP’s preparations for Manipur assembly elections, Sarma said that he is now chief minister of Assam and it won’t be easy for him to go there frequently.

“It was different in past because I was more independent. Now I am the chief minister of Assam and I have to follow some protocol. Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is active and we have selected Assam minister Ashok Singhal to look after Manipur election on behalf of NEDA,” he said.

Sarma also announced a greenfield airport in the Cachar district. It’ll be made at Dalu tea garden under Udharbond assembly constituency in Cachar. He also expressed concern about repeated firing incidents along the Assam-Manipur border.