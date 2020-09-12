One more accused arrested in Bengaluru drug racket

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:11 IST

The Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru have arrested one more accused, Vaibhav Jain in the Bengaluru drug racket case in which several well known Kannada actors including Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have already been taken into custody.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed on Saturday that “Vaibhav Jain who is an accused in the case registered at the Cottonpet police station has been arrested.”

Jain is said to be a businessman and the son of a prominent jeweler in the city. He is accused No.5 in the FIR which lists 15 people of whom nine have now been taken into custody. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 5 and Sanjjanaa Galrani was taken into custody on the 8th of this month. Both their houses have also been raided. An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Bengaluru has ordered that all the arrested should be in police custody till Monday.

In an unrelated incident, 62 kilograms of marijuana was seized from Salagara Basantpura village in Chincholi taluk of Kalburgi district in Karnataka. Police said that Dhanasingh Rathod who is accused of growing marijuana has been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the NDPS act. The police said that this was a part of the continued statewide crackdown on illegal drugs.