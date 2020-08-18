e-paper
Home / India News / One more terrorist killed in Kreeri encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, search underway

One more terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The encounter took place in Kreeri area where the police also recovered arms and ammunition.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The security forces gunned down two of others during an encounter on Monday.
This is the third terrorist killed in an operation carried out by security forces after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants’ attack on Monday which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district.

The security forces had chased the ultras after the attack and gunned down two of them during an encounter.

The search operation is currently on in the area.

Two Army jawans, who were injured during encounter at Kreeri area on Monday, have also succumbed to injuries, police said.

This was the third attack on security forces in Kashmir in less than a week. On Friday, two policemen were killed and another injured after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists opened fire on a police team in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. On August 12, a soldier was injured in an attack in Sopore’s Hygam area.

