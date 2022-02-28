One more witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case turns hostile

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared one more witness in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, in which six people were killed and over 100 injured, as hostile after he resiled from his earlier statements given to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the NIA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A hotel owner from Madhya Pradesh, he is the18th witness to be declared hostile in the case so far.

On Monday, the NIA presented the 232nd witness before special NIA judge PR Sitre, who has been conducting the trial on a day-to-day basis. The witness informed the court that he did not remember anything and failed to identify the accused, Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was present in the court.

The witness’ statements were recorded thrice, once by Maharashtra ATS and twice by NIA, after the latter took over the case.

He told the agencies that he arranged a camp on the request of Purohit under the name of ‘Art of Living’ course and said 50-60 people were trained at the camp . Another accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, was even injured in one of the lathi training sessions. The camps were arranged from October 16, 2008 to October 21, 2008. He realised that the camps were not related to ‘Art of Living’ but something else, but did not question Purohit as he used to attend the camps in uniform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around ₹79,150 were spent on the training camp, and some of the amount was paid by another accused Ajay Rahirkar. Purohit had even asked the hotel owner to arrange air rifles for training. However, he was not able to arrange them.

The blast victims have expressed concern over the number of witnesses turning hostile in the case.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

The accused facing trial in the case are Purohit, politician Pragya Singh Thakur alias Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

Their trial began on November 2, 2018. The prosecution agency has submitted a list of around 286 witnesses that include doctors, police officials, forensic experts and panch witnesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court on October 30, 2018, framed charges in the case against all the seven accused for terror activities, criminal conspiracy and murder. The accused also face trial under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).