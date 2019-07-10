1 dead, 8 rescued after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

At least one person was killed and many others were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday night, ANI reported.

Shambhu Kumar from Bihar was killed as the building gave away in the city’s Pulikeshi Nagar area, according to the news agency.

Rescuers have found at least eight people from under the debris and sent them to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

ANI said the adjoining building was also damaged in the accident.

Teams of the city fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and civil defence are scouring the debris to look for survivors.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:16 IST