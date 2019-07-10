Today in New Delhi, India
1 dead, 8 rescued after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation at the spot and rescued six persons from under the debris.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2019 08:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Six people were rescued from the incident site. (ANI / Twitter )

At least one person was killed and many others were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday night, ANI reported.

Shambhu Kumar from Bihar was killed as the building gave away in the city’s Pulikeshi Nagar area, according to the news agency.

Rescuers have found at least eight people from under the debris and sent them to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

ANI said the adjoining building was also damaged in the accident.

Teams of the city fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and civil defence are scouring the debris to look for survivors.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:16 IST

