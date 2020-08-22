e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Online classes, idol kits for people to celebrate Ganesha festival at home

Online classes, idol kits for people to celebrate Ganesha festival at home

The measures are aimed at keeping people at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:38 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
An artisan gives final touch to idol of Lord Ganesha.
An artisan gives final touch to idol of Lord Ganesha.(PTI)
         

Coming forward to help people to celebrate the festival while being home, sculptors this year have come up with free online workshops to make ganpati idols at home and also delivered idol making traditional kits to people so that they do not have to step out amid the coronavirus pandemic and are able to celebrate the festival safely.

Thum Creative Paryavaran Dakshata Kruti Munch, a Pune-based agency, that has been working towards educating kids on the importance of celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner, sold kits for making the idols at home.

For the preparation of these kits, the agency roped in around 40 women who lost their jobs due the pandemic. The kit consists of 8.2 inches Ganesha idol mould, farm clay, three paint colours and a brush, a ready made clay modak with seeds. Not only this, the agency offered training videos for making the idols at home. Some 2,500 suck kits were sold by the agency in around a month.

Prashant Avachat, director of the agency, said, “Our agency works towards making the youngsters know the importance of celebrating festivals in a traditional manner. This is done by imparting knowledge to them in the form of logic and reason. However, due to the pandemic, we decided to supply these kits containing fresh clay picked up from the farms along with other required materials and make people self reliant. We followed all necessary precautions and sanitised the kits well before getting them delivered at people’s doorsteps.”

Mumbai’s Santacruz-based Rintu Rathod, inventor of chocolate Ganpati idol, conducted a free international online workshop on August 15. This workshop included tutorials for making chocolate and clay based idols at home and saw 2,400 participants from 45 countries. Rathod said, “For the first time, I had 900 registrations in just one day which assured that many people have attempted to make their own ‘bappa’ this time.”

Gauri Kekre, a baker by profession, conducted two online workshops with an aim to appeal to people to immerse their idols at home. A Thane resident, Kekre has been conducting hands-on classes for students every year but decided to conduct online tutorials for people due to the pandemic this year.

“By teaching people to make ganpati idols out of clay and chocolates, my aim was to ensure that more people don’t have to visit any crowded places for the immersion process,” she said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In