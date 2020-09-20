Only 10 states are reporting maximum cases, says minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 community transmission

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:25 IST

Answering questions from social media users during his weekly programme Sunday Samvaad, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said only 10 states are reporting the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. The minister was replying to a question which asked whether India is at the phase of community spread of Covid 19.

“Large outbreak of Covid-19 in certain districts indicate an acute spread of the novel coronavirus. In view of specific efforts of the states, only 10 states are contributing 77 per cent active cases. If you see state-specific data, you will find that these cases are concentrated in a few districts,” the minister said.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Assam, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi are these 10 states.

Community transmission is the phase where the source of a new infection can’t be identified.

The health ministers comment comes a day after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took a dig at the Centre and said the Centre should have accepted community transmission. “Community transmission is a technical term, but with so many cases being reported from Delhi and other parts of the country, community transmission should have been accepted. But, it is only the centre and scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who can say so, however the infection is spreading in the community,” Jain said on Saturday.

On several predictions of Covid-19 peak in the country, the health minister said often these predictions fail. “An epidemic curve has ascending, peaking and descending phases. India is at multiple trajectories across the urban, semi-urban and rural populations. Mathematical models that predict a peak are based on several assumptions, which may not always be accurate,” the minister said.