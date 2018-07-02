Only 12 survivors in Uttarakhand bus accident, seven minors among them

At a tender age of 2, Dwarika lost her entire family --- both parents and an elder sister --- in Uttarakhand’s worst bus accident in recent years that took place in Pauri on Sunday.

Dwarika’s father Vinod Singh Bisht, 30, who served at the 9th regiment of Garhwal Rifles died in the accident along with her mother 27 year-old Sunita Devi and sister Archana, 6. Dwarika will now have to be taken care by her relatives.

The family was on its way to their native village for summer vacations. “The girl was handed over to her relatives after initial medical care. Her entire family died in the accident,” said Jagat Ram Joshi, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pauri.

Dwarika wasn’t alone. Of the 12 survivors of the accident which claimed 48 lives, seven are minors.

According to the police, most of these children have lost either of their parents or relatives in the accident.

As per the details provided by the police department, 12 year-old Vivek Singh lost his father Bharat Singh, a resident of Bhaun Pauri in the accident. Vivek is admitted in Ramnagar hospital and his condition is stable, police said.

Another survivor 4 year-old Himanshu, son of Bhajan Singh resident of Bhaniyawala in Dehradun, also survived. His father was not on the list of those who died.

Five year-old Yashica, daughter of Sohan Singh from village Dangalgaon, Pauri also survived the accident.

Both the kids were airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh in the evening.

“Both the kids brought here are stable. They did suffer injuries but are better now,” said Professor Ravi Kant, director AIIMS Rishikesh.

Ten year-old Ankit, son of Ashok Kumar of Pipli in Pauri, and Rohit Rawat, son of Ranveer Rawat of Bhaun in Pauri, are also hospitalised.

Neeraj, 13. son of Kunwar Singh Kandoli Pauri too survived the accident.

Dilip Singh Rawat, legislator Lansdowne, was present along with the police and rescue teams till late evening. “We will provide best possible help to the children who survived. I understand that they lost their family members and we will see if best possible support in terms of their education could be provided to them.”

According to the police, the tragedy hit the Idiakot region in Pauri district the most as around 60% of the victims were from there.

Of those on the bus, the eldest of the dead was 52 year-old Prahlad Singh. The youngest who died was 2 year-old Dwarika of Tolludanda village in Pauri.

The bus left around 7 am from Apollo bus stop in Pauri and was going towards Ramnagar when near Gueen village it fell into 100 metre deep gorge around 9 am.