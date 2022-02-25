Only 2.8k searchesheld under PMLA in 17 yrs: Centre in SC

A total of 4,850 cases have been taken up for investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) since its enactment in 2005 but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out raids in only 2,883 of them, the Centre informed Supreme Court on Thursday as it sought to dispel the “impression that the central agency was carrying out searches at the drop of a hat”.

The Centre’s submission before the top court was in response to a batch of 240 petitions which alleged that PMLA has the potential to curtail the liberty of an individual, and sought scrapping of certain provisions of the law.

“An impression is being created that the ED is conducting searches at the drop of a hat. But this is not so. In 17 years (ever since the enactment of PMLA in 2005), only 4,850 cases have been taken up for investigation. Low registration of cases is because the monetary threshold of initiating a probe under PMLA is high and there are layers of safeguards allowing risk-based selection of cases for investigation,” Centre’s counsel and solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

“Only 2,883 searches have been conducted and 313 persons arrested. The proceeds of crime of around ₹98,368 crore were identified and attached, of which the adjudicating authority has confirmed attachment worth ₹55,899 crore. Of this amount, ₹853.16 crore has been confiscated under orders by the competent court,” he added.

The total proceeds of crime in cases heard by the court stood at ₹67,104 crore. An investigation into 57 cases of terror and naxal financing has resulted in identification of proceeds of crime of ₹1,249 crore and attachment of 256 properties worth ₹982 crore,the Centre said.

The court sought to know if the projection of crime proceeds was an essential ingredient to make a case of money laundering. “The whole argument has been that possession of proceeds of crime is not enough. It also must be projected as untainted property,” the bench said.

To this, Mehta said: “Whatever activity you do prior to projection is punishable and whatever is done after it is also punishable. The petitioners’ argument that everything has to become an offence only on projection falls foul if we look at the ingredients of the offence – possession, acquisition, concealment and use. It will lead to a situation where an offence is only attempted, if it is not projected.”

The Centre pointed out that India had suffered a low rating by the global anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its review conducted a decade ago. “Due to a possible intention of projecting it as untainted property, we were not given a FATF-fully compliant certificate,” he said, while urging the court to consider the larger economic implications as FATF ratings are linked to a country’s credit ratings with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

According to ED, the central agency since 2005 has completed investigations by filing chargesheets in 930 cases, which are under various stages of trial. Twenty-one people have been convicted so far under the PMLA and the agency is pursuing appeals in two dozen cases where the accused have been discharged in the connected predicate offence.