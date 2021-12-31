Only a court can decide if SIT probe into Hyderpora encounter wrong: Police

Only a court can decide if a report by the special investigation team (SIT) on the death of three civilians in the November 15 Hyderpora encounter is correct or not, and not politicians, media and families of the deceased, Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, Jammu & Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the Hyderpora operation was “transparent” and asked political leaders questioning the “clean chit” given to the forces to submit evidence to investigation panels.

“In a democratic set up, media, politicians or even family have the right to not agree with the investigation and demand a higher-level probe, like from the National Investigation Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation or high court. We have no problem. But whether any investigation is right or wrong can only be decided by the court,” the officer said.

Earlier this week, the SIT ruled out any foul play by security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, in which three civilians were killed, claiming that one of the deceased was killed by a foreign terrorist while the other died after he was used as a “human shield”.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Sujit Kumar, who is heading the SIT, said businessman Altaf Ahmad Bhat died after he was used as a “human shield” by Pakistani terrorist Bilal Bhai alias Hyder, who was also killed in the November 15 encounter with security forces.

The deceased’s families, however, alleged that they were used by security forces as human shields during the gunbattle.

The SIT’s “clean chit” to the security forces was criticised by several political leaders. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that the inquiry was to “cover-up a botched operation”.

“A SIT is investigating and a DIG rank officer will file a charge sheet and submit it to a court which will decide whether it is right or wrong. This won’t be done by a politician, a family member or any media,” Kumar said.

“Each page will be judged by the court. I request and advise such leaders not to instigate the public. Let the court decide,” he added.

The DGP also made it clear that the operation was neat and clean and done in a professional manner. “We have made it crystal clear that the operation was neat and clean. It was transparent…,” he said.

The family of Altaf Bhat refused to comment saying they will react after seeing the charge sheet.