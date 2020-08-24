Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:44 IST

All the top Congress leaders in Karnataka including KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, Working Presidents of the state unit Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed, senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah and various other leaders from the state have come out in support of the Gandhi family leading the Congress party.

Even as the CWC deliberations were going on today, Siddaramiah wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on the issue. Stating that this is not the first time that the Congress was facing difficulties, he said that only the Gandhi family had held the party together during tough times.

Claiming that the country was in an undeclared emergency with democratic pillars under attack from the BJP, and that only Congress could protect principles enshrined in the Constitution, Siddaramiah said, “We as a party should be united to be effective in our relentless fight to make our country better. This is possible only if the Gandhi family leads the party and that is the opinion of all leaders, supporters, and workers.”

He also requested her to “convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position (of party president”. KPCC president DK Shivakumar released a video as a follow up to his letter to Sonia Gandhi in which he said that only the Gandhi family could keep the party together. Asserting that all matters should be discussed within party fora and not on public platforms, Shivakumar appealed to her to continue as Congress chief.

Several other leaders including working presidents of the state unit Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao as well as several others requested the Gandhi family to continue leading the party.

Senior leader and RS MP Mallikarjuna Kharge in a series of tweets said, “The party should not forget the sacrifices and contributions made by the Nehru-Gandhi family for over a century. They have stood like a rock for the idea of India and ensured we have built an equitable society and strong democracy.”

He also said, “During this time of crisis, all leaders and workers of INC India should stand by Smt Gandhi and strengthen the party. If for any reason, she herself is unwilling to continue, I believe that Sri Rahul Gandhi should take over as President immediately and put all uncertainties to rest.”