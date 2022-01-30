Only party which keeps its poll promises, says Rajnath Singh on BJP

Advocating politics aimed at nation-building, and not only for government formation, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will decide the fate of the state.

Rajnath Singh was at Kasganj in Aligarh division of Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the BJP and address a gathering of prominent people.

He claimed the BJP is the only party which keeps its promises and has got no corruption charges against it in either the state or at the Centre.

The defence minister invoked former Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh governor and ex-UP chief minister the late Kalyan Singh, whose home district Aligarh is near Kasganj, and his contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“No one can dare make any corruption charges against our governments or leaders at the Centre and in the state. Former prime minister and Congress leader the late Rajiv Gandhi had once said that only 15 paise out of every rupee reached the poor, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the full amount allocated reaches the beneficiary,” claimed Rajnath Singh.

“By paying mere lip service, one cannot weed out corruption, but the system requires change and that was done by the BJP. The BJP delivered what it promised, be it scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, a promise that the Bharatiya Jan Sangh led by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had made in the 1950s,” he said.

“We offered citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan and those facing atrocities in other nations. The Opposition always doubted our promise to build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya but we are doing it and have silenced the Opposition. If the Ram Temple does not come up in India, where else in the world would it be constructed?” asked Rajnath Singh, a former UP chief minister (2000-2002).

“We are not only committed to development, but also to safeguarding our rich cultural heritage,” said Singh. He blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for resorting to divisive tactics to try and attain power.

“Uttar Pradesh developed in Yogi Adityanath’s regime. Expressways and airports are coming up in the state. But the Samajwadi Party caused riots and failed to safeguard the respect of women and girls. We were able to do so because our intentions were honest,” he said.

“India is now recognized as a powerful nation worldwide, yet we have not attacked any nation nor encroached on their land. Nevertheless, some powers have bad intentions towards India and we warn them that India will reply in a befitting manner if even an inch of our land is encroached,” the defence minister said.

Rajnath Singh mocked the “laal potli” (red packet) being carried by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav these days and said that one has to perform to earn the confidence of the masses, adding that such gimmicks won’t work in elections.