Open to diplomacy but not compromise: Putin

Two days after his unilateral recognition of two Ukrainian province as independent republics, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Russia is “open to a direct and honest dialogue” and is ready to look for “diplomatic solutions”, without compromising its security interests.

But the doors for diplomacy began closing, for now, as the United States (US) termed the Russian actions as an “invasion”, blamed Putin for “undoing 30 years” of diplomacy, put off a scheduled meeting between secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, shelved the proposal for a summit between US president Joe Biden and Putin, and, along with its allies, rolled out sanctions against Russian financial institutions and individuals.

The Biden administration was expected to announce sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building Russia’s Nordstream 2 gas pipeline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

On ground zero, Ukraine’s national security council asked lawmakers to authorise a state of emergency – the ratification was expected late on Wednesday – while Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on a visit to Washington DC, said that his country would never recognise the “absurdity” of Putin’s decision. While welcoming sanctions announced by the US and European nations, he called for the world to respond with “all its economic might to punish Russia”. “Hit Russia’s economy and hit it hard.”

Ukraine’s appeal came soon after Biden, in his first direct remarks after Putin’s speech, on Tuesday, termed Putin’s actions as the “beginning of a Russian invasion”, calling it a “flagrant violation” of international law as he announced sanctions and authorised additional troop deployment in eastern Europe. He reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the territory of NATO allies and cautioned the world that Russia was “poised” to further invade Ukraine. He warned Russia that each of its aggressive moves would be followed up with more sanctions from the US, its allies and partners.

In New York, on Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly met to discuss the situation in Ukraine, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saying the world was facing a “moment of peril”, and the international system was being “tested”. He also called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine’s eastern region, and rejected Putin’s use of the term peacekeepers for Russian troops deployed to the region. “When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers.”

On the diplomatic front, Blinken – in a joint press appearance with the Ukrainian foreign minister – announced his decision not to meet Lavrov. The secretary of state said that he had agreed to meet his Russian counterpart, “only if Russia did not invade Ukraine”. “Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time.”

Blinken said the US remained committed to diplomacy, and do whatever was possible to “avert an even worse-case scenario – an all-out assault on all of Ukraine, including its capital.” But for that, Blinken said, Moscow needed to demonstrate it was ‘serious”. “The last 24 hours, it has demonstrated just the opposite.”

Following Blinken’s announcement, the White House also said that Biden’s proposed summit – an initiative floated by France – with Putin was now off. Jen Psaski, the White House spokesperson, told reporters that it had always been the intention that any engagement with Putin would be discussed at the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov. While saying that Biden was always going to be open to leader-to-leader conversations, Psaki added: “This isn’t the time to do it when President Putin is overseeing the invasion of a sovereign country. We are never going to completely close the door to diplomacy…But diplomacy can’t succeed unless Russia changes course.”

On the economic front, the US and its allies have rolled out sanctions against Russian financial institutions and individuals associated with Kremlin, with speed and coordination that Daleep Singh, the US deputy national security advisor for international economics, termed as “historic”. Briefing reporters on the nature, import and impact of the sanctions, Singh outlined the series of steps that had been taken.

“First, after consultations with Germany, Russia’s Nordstream 2 natural gas pipeline will not become operational. That’s a $11 billion investment in a prized gas pipeline controlled by Russia that will now go waste… the decision will relieve Russia’s geostrategic chokehold over Europe through its supply of gas and is a major turning point in the world’s energy independence from Russia.”

As a second step, Singh said, the US and its allies were “fully blocking from the global financial system” the fifth largest Russian financial institution, VEB, with more than $50 billion in assets, and Promsyyazbank, with $35 billion in assets. “And let me be totally clear. No Russian financial institution is safe if the invasion proceeds.”

As a third step, Singh said the US and its allies had cut off the Russian government, the Russian central bank and Russian sovereign wealth funds from new financing from the US and Europe. “The Kremlin can no longer raise money from the US or Europe and its new debt can no longer trade on US or European financial markets.” Singh said that they had also sanctioned a group of Russian elites and their family members.

The US has emphasised that this marked only the beginning of the sanctions regime, in response to the beginning of the Russian “invasion”. Singh said, “If Russia wants to sequester itself from western technology, western economy, and from western financial markets, that is a bad strategic choice for Russia.”

On Wednesday, the European Union (EU) too announced fresh sanctions. These include restrictive measures on all 351 members of the Russian Parliament (Duma), who voted for the recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian provinces as independent republics; additional and targeted restrictive measures against another 27 individuals who had a direct role in the decisions on Ukraine; and financial restrictions to restrain the ability of Russia to access EU’s capital and financial markets and services.

Edward Fishman, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who has worked on sanctions policy for past US administrations, tweeted that this was the first time the US had used its toughest sanctions tool against a major State-owned Russian bank, and US actions were “remarkably well-coordinated” with Europe. “There is a lot that the US kept in reserve, including the sweeping technology export controls it has previewed. My understanding is that the US has got many others, including in Europe and Asia, on board. Expect these to roll out soon if Russia continues to escalate.”

Washington had carefully steered away from terming Russia’s recognition of the provinces as an invasion on Monday, and had only announced limited sanctions for institutions and individuals operating in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. But it stepped up its response on Tuesday, especially by terming Russia’s move an invasion. Explaining the shift, Psaki, the White House spokesperson, said Putin’s “brazen” announcement was followed by the Russian parliament’s authorisation to use Russian forces outside Russia, the actual deployment of these forces, and Russia’s claims that these regions extend deeper into Ukrainian territory. “For this combination of reasons, we see this as the beginning of a further invasion of Ukraine.”

