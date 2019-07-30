Opp parties demand action against Sengar

india

LUCKNOW: Opposition parties, including the Congress, staged protests across Lucknow on Tuesday, demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expel MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the Unnao rape case who is now in jail.

In its reply, the BJP said it suspended rape accused Senger “long back” . The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday booked Sengar, his brother and around two dozen others for murder, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy a day after the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two others were killed in a road accident in Rae Bareli. The survivor’s family has accused Sengar and his aides of threatening them to force them to withdraw the rape case against him.

“Kuldeep Singh Senger was suspended long back. I even spoke to my predecessor, Mahendra Nath Pandey, during whose tenure the action was taken against him. The party has never protected him,” state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told a TV channel on Tuesday. He did not specify when was he suspended.

But the opposition parties accused the BJP of patronising the culprits. Hundreds of Congress workers were taken into custody on Tuesday when they marched towards the BJP headquarters from GPO Park, where they had been sitting on an overnight dharna praying for the rape survivor. Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu and four AICC secretaries got into a minor scuffle with the police.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident.”

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav visited the King George Medical University trauma centre to see the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, as did All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

