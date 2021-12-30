Oppn slams Andhra BJP president’s poll promise of liquor bottle at 50

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday after he promised that the party would supply quality liquor to the people at a nominal rate of ₹50 a bottle if voted to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

Veerraju made this promise while addressing the Praja Agraha Sabha (meeting to express people’s anger) rally at Vijayawada on Tuesday evening, also attended by former Union minister Prakash Javadekar among others.

He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra had abnormally increased liquor prices and was thriving on the money earned through liquor sales. “More than one crore people are consuming alcohol in the state, and the government is fleecing their money by enhancing liquor prices. If all these one crore people vote for BJP in the next elections, we shall offer you good quality liquor at ₹75 (a full bottle). If the revenues are good, we can even supply it at just ₹50,” he said.

The BJP leader went on to allege that the state government itself was encouraging the brewing of cheap liquor by the YSR Congress party leaders and selling them with unknown local brands, while popular brands have disappeared. “The Jagan government promised to implement total prohibition in phases, but it is manufacturing and selling cheaper brands of liquor,” he alleged.

Senior YSR Congress party leader and state excise minister K Narayana Swamy on Wednesday wondered whether Veerraju was a president of the state BJP or that of liquor shop owners’ association. “Unfortunately, the BJP has stooped down to the level of seeking votes by promising to supply liquor at cheaper rates,” he said.

Communist Party of India state secretary K Ramakrishna said the state BJP president seemed to have lost his mental balance. “It is the height of madness to say that one crore people are addicted to alcohol, and they should all vote for the BJP to get the liquor for ₹50 a bottle,” he said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao also reacted to the BJP leader’s promise. “Wah, what a scheme! What a shame! AP BJP stoops to a new low. The national policy of BJP to supply cheap liquor at ₹50 or is this bumper offer only for states where desperation is ‘high?’” he tweeted.

However, Veerraju on Wednesday defended his comments, saying: “I made the promise only for the benefit of womenfolk in the state as the present YSRC government is selling liquor at a very high price and cashing in on their weakness for liquor,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP if voted to power, would reduce the liquor prices substantially so that the poor man would spend less money on liquor and give the remaining amount to his family. “I made the promise only keeping in mind the families of the poor. BJP is a pro-poor party,” he said.

