Opposition boycotts BAC meeting

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 01:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BAC, a panel led by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, discusses the weekly agenda of the House and was scheduled at 6 pm on Tuesday.
Opposition parties on Tuesday boycotted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House. The BAC, a panel led by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, discusses the weekly agenda of the House and was scheduled at 6 pm on Tuesday.

“BAC in this regime has become bulldozing approval committee,” quipped Jairam, when asked why the Opposition didn’t attend. The Opposition parties also alleged that they were informed just an hour ago.

Rajya Sabha officials, however, rejected the allegation.

