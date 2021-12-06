Opposition continues to disrupt Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Monday were unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper House.

During the question hour that was being held amid sloganeering by the Opposition, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien while posing a question to jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat, said, “I want to ask the water resources minister - why has democracy dried up in Parliament?”

This prompted leader of the House Piyush Goyal to criticise the Opposition for creating ruckus in the House. The Opposition members objected to the minister’s statement and the House was adjourned till 2pm.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of suspension for discussion and informed the House that union home minister Amit Shah will be making a statement on the killings in Nagaland. The Opposition MPs however raised slogans which led to an adjournment within nine minutes of the House convening.

When the House reassembled at noon, the protests continued and MPs trooped into the well of the House. Deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was then in the chair, urged the members to allow the Question Hour to proceed.

Speaking outside the House, a union minister not wishing to be named said the opposition members had shown no inclination to either apologies or express regret over the incidents that led to the suspension of the 12 MPs.