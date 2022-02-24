Opposition driven by vote bank, not country’s interest: PM Modi

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at opposition parties, accusing them of only being guided by “vote-bank and dynastic politics”. He also questioned the “silence” of rival parties over the recent verdict on the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts that sentenced 38 people to death.

Addressing a public meeting in Amethi, which goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on February 27, PM Modi said, “Gujarat court has sentenced 38 terrorists who killed 56 innocent people in a bomb blast within minutes. Satisfied with this decision, the enemies of humanity were hanged, but fearing vote bank, these parties did not even dare to welcome the court’s decision.”

“Being hostage to vote-bank politics, they would even not hesitate to insult the army or the police,” he added.

On February 18, a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case, which claimed 56 lives. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

The PM also took a swipe at Congress leader and former MP from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi, saying: “Amethi knows that these dynasts belong to none. Those whom you respected, loved, as soon as you fired them, they went to Kerala and started insulting you, raising doubts on your understanding.”

Amethi Lok Sabha seat had remained loyal to the Gandhi family between 1980 and 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani by a margin of over 100,000 votes. However, Irani defeated the Congress chief and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes in the 2019 polls.

“When Covid vaccination started, Modi didn’t get himself vaccinated first... Had these dynasts been there, they would have broken all protocols to get themselves vaccinated. But I got vaccinated when my turn came, so did my 100-year-old mother who stood in queue for that. She refused booster shot, as despite being 100 years of age, she doesn’t suffer from any co-morbidities. The PM follows the law of the land, so does his 100-year-old mother,” said Modi.

Later, at a rally in Prayagraj, the PM attacked his rivals for seeing development works in Ayodhya and Varanasi “through the prism of religion”.

“In 2019, about 2 crore Muslims visited Saudi Arabia for Haj. Similarly, an estimated 1 crore people visited Vatican City to visit the church and the museum and to meet the Pope. Those countries created infrastructure and provide facilities for people who come there. But in India, if we work in the same direction, work for people, then all this is viewed through the prism of religion,” he said.

“You would have seen how newer opportunities for the poor were created after the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, where people have been coming in large numbers as much out of faith, as out of curiosity to witness the change and development. This increased footfall would transform the region’s economy. In Prayagraj, too, Kumbh ushered in fresh opportunities. In Badrinath and Kedarnath too, footfalls have increased,” he said while appreciating that Ganga cleanliness campaign.

He also slammed the opposition parties for raising objections when the state government in 2018 changed the name of ‘Allahabad’ to ‘Prayagraj’. “Those who even hate the name Prayagraj, what development work will they do for this city?” he asked.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary hit back saying, “These are not the issues bothering UP and it’s people. Here people suffered law and order and he would talk of Ukraine. He is talking about vaccine, people buried dead bodies by the Ganges. The issues here are those on which the BJP government failed...”

Both Prayagraj and Amethi are among 60 of the total 403 assembly seats, which will vote during the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With gency inputs

