‘Could have done better’: Opposition parties criticise Modi’s interview

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview with news agency ANI a day before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi calling it more of a political speech.

“More jugglery, less justice to real issues. Not an interview, but a political speech by the PM [Prime Minister]. Could have done better!” tweeted Singhvi.

All India Mahila Congress general secretary Nagma tweeted a short clip from the interview and wrote “what lies”.

In a tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wondered whether Modi will be doing such interviews before every phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party leader Vandana Singh said Modi gave the interview a day ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls and said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is jittery.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked Modi for saying chief minister Nitish Kumar is a true socialist while Samajwadi Party practised “fake” socialism.

In the interview, Modi said the BJP has created a “pro-incumbency” wave in Uttar Pradesh and other states, where it is in power, on the back of its work and development agenda.