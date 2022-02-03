Opposition urges Kerala govt to withdraw Silverline project

A day after the announcement of 400 high-speed Vande Bharat trains in three years in the Union budget, Opposition parties and environmental activists have asked the Kerala government to drop the idea of the Silverline high-speed rail project.

The Opposition said while the Silverline trains, also called K-Rail, could run at a top speed of 200kph (kilometres per hour), Vande Bharat trains could run at 180-200 kph, which could be a good alternative and prevent mass displacement of people.

“Both Silverline and Vanda Bharat trains will run at the same speed, and railways will bear expenses of new trains. It is high time the state should reconsider its project, which will leave environmental degradation and mass displacement,” said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Senior leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who earlier courted controversy for not toeing the party line on the Silverline project, also said Vande Bharat could be a good alternative, and the state government should study it in detail. “If Kerala gets a good number of these trains, it will meet the demand put up by the state government for a speedy transport line and also a solution to concerns raised by the opposition about the financial burden and environmental issues arising out of the project,” he tweeted.

BJP state president K Surendran asked the government to drop the project. “Both will have the same speed, then why do you want to displace so many people,” he asked.

K-Rail managing director V Ajith Kumar said both are different, and the government will go ahead with its plan.

Former state finance minister Thomas Issac, too, said the two trains are different, and the state needed both. “Some people are mixing both deliberately, but they are different. Silverline will be an engine of growth for the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the union government said the detailed project report (DPR) filed by the Kerala government was incomplete and the railway ministry can’t give approval to the project based on this. Replying to a question raised by NK Premachandran (RSP MP ) and K Muraleedharan (Cong MP) in Lok Sabha, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the DPR was incomplete and the Centre can’t give approval now.

The state government’s ambitious high-speed rail project ran into trouble after main opposition parties and green activists opposed it vehemently. The ₹63,940 crore project seeks to develop a high-speed rail corridor connecting Kasaragod in the state’s north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south. Total land required for the project is 1,383 hectres and out this 1,198 hectres are private land.

The rail line will bring down the travel time between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, covering 529.45 km, from 12 hours to four hours. It will be completed by 2025, said Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), the nodal agency for the project. But the Union government is yet to approve the project, and no social and environmental impact studies have been held so far.

Many green activists continue to oppose the big-budget project, saying it will be a disaster for the state. They said the government conceived the idea when climate experts and others warned it would face recurring calamities due to climate change.

Last month noted social activist Medha Patakar also joined the protest against the project and said she never expected such a project from a left government. “High-speed Vande Bharat trains are a good alternative, and the government should dump the Silverline project, which will invite untold miseries to people,” said environmental activist C R Neelakandan.