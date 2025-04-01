Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Opposition "wanted a repeat of hundreds of deaths in past Kumbh tragedies" but his government's arrangements and public cooperation ensured every victim received immediate medical care during the January stampede. Opposition wanted a repeat of hundreds of deaths in past Kumbh tragedies: Adityanath

In an interview to PTI, Adityanath recounted meeting survivors in the hospital, where he said they told him: "The government is not at fault. We were rushing for the holy dip... police tried stopping us, but we were desperate to bathe at the ghats by 4 AM".

He said the pilgrims told him they "got trapped in the chaos, but don’t take action against anyone".

On allegations of opposition parties that the government suppressed the death toll, Adityanath dismissed the claims while comparing the 2025 Kumbh’s safety measures to the "mismanagement" under previous regimes.

"In 2013 , no permanent ghats or corridors were built. This time, we ensured cleanliness, security and digital tracking," he said.

"They wanted a repeat of hundreds of deaths in past Kumbh tragedies. Remember 1954 when 1,000 died? Or the 1974 stampede? But this time, our systems and public support helped safely hospitalise everyone," he said.

As many as 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh venue in Prayagraj on January 29 when a large crowd broke the barricades as lakhs of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh saw a footfall of over 66 crore devotees with days like Mauni Amavasya drawing 15 crore alone.

Adityanath credited tech-driven crowd management, AI surveillance, and public cooperation for the overall success.

"Every good task has challenges, but we turned them into solutions," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.