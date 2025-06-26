Shimla, In view of the adverse weather conditions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners in the state to stay alert and ensure 24x7 accessibility to the public. Orange warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh; CM asks deputy commissioners to stay alert

The direction came a day after heavy rains, cloudbursts and flash floods caused havoc in the state.

Virtually reviewing the situation with district administration representatives on Thursday, he asked all the deputy commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on a war footing.

The chief minister also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the banks of rivers, khuds and nallahs and to relocate them to safer places, a statement here said.

He directed issuing of advisories warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and nallahs during the rainy season. He also asked the officials to report all losses to the government at the earliest.

Pointing out that power projects suffer repeated losses during every monsoon, the chief minister called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard their vital infrastructure.

Over the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has reported three cloudbursts, nine flash floods and three landslides resulting in five fatalities and one injury. Three individuals in Kullu district and four in Kangra are still missing, while 21 stranded people were evacuated from various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rains occurred at several places in the state in the 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

The Met centre on Thursday issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts on June 29.

It also issued a yellow warning for heavy rains at isolated places in all 10 non-tribal districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on June 30 and Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on June 27 and 29. It predicted wet spell in the state till July 2.

While scattered rains occurred at many places, Palampur was the wettest receiving 76.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Banjar 75.4 mm, Kheri 60 mm, Jaton Barrage 55 mm, Dharamshala 40.1 mm, Narkanda 39 mm, Chamba 34 mm, Shillaro and Una 33.6 mm each, Sarahan 38.4 mm, Baijnath 28 mm, Amb 26 mm and Rampur 25 mm.

The Met centre said light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on June 26, 27, 29 and 30 and July 1, and at many places on June 28 and July 2, with spells of heavy rains at isolated places.

An appreciable fall was recorded in the minimum temperature on Thursday. Tabo was the coldest at night with a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius.

However, there was no significant change in maximum temperatures. Hamirpur was the hottest during the day with a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.