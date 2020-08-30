e-paper
Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana government revoked its August 28 order directing markets to be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays in view of coronavirus crisis, according to cabinet minister Anil Vij.

In a tweet, the minister said that the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the Centre on Saturday did not allow states to impose a lockdown.

 

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

On Friday, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government had said all shops and shopping malls could now remain open on weekends but would shutdown on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday set a grim world record of highest Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours. With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, the country’s tally has breached the 35 lakh-mark. As many as 63,498 people have died of the infection in India so far.

