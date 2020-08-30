Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:51 IST

Haryana government revoked its August 28 order directing markets to be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays in view of coronavirus crisis, according to cabinet minister Anil Vij.

In a tweet, the minister said that the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the Centre on Saturday did not allow states to impose a lockdown.

केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4 में प्रदेश सरकारों को लॉक डाउन करने का अधिकार नही दिया है इसलिए हरियाणा सरकार का दिनांक 28 अगस्त का सोमवार और मंगलवार को बाज़ार बंद रखने का आदेश वापिस ले लिया है । इसलिए अब कोई लॉक डाउन नही होगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

On Friday, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government had said all shops and shopping malls could now remain open on weekends but would shutdown on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday set a grim world record of highest Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours. With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, the country’s tally has breached the 35 lakh-mark. As many as 63,498 people have died of the infection in India so far.