Orissa HC appoints retired judge to oversee probe into school teacher’s murder

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa high court on Tuesday directed a retired district judge to monitor the police investigation into the murder of a private school teacher’s brutal murder allegedly by her employer.

The high court assigned retired district judge ABS Naidu to supervise the probe into Mamita Meher’s murder case that continues to rock the state since October this year. The state government made the request a few days ago.

The high court sought a status report from the state government over the investigation into the murder case on a petition by her father Suchandra Meher who sought a fast track trial in the case.

Meher. 26 was allegedly killed by Gobind Sahu, president of the managing committee of Sunshine English medium school in Mahaling gram panchayat of Kalahandi district on October 8 after she allegedly threatened to expose him. According to the police, Sahu dismembered her body, burnt it and buried it in an under-construction stadium near the school. He was arrested on October 19 and has been in judicial custody.The teacher’s body was also exhumed from the ground of the school where she worked

The case, however, has been used by the opposition parties who insist that minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra be removed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, claiming that he was close to Sahu and may have tried Sahu.

Statements of 10 witnesses have been recorded by a magistrate in this case. More than 100 more witnesses have given their statements to the police.

For over a month, both BJP and Congress have organised agitations across western Odisha demanding Mishra’s ouster from the ministry. To press their demands, the opposition parties have started pelting eggs at the vehicles of ministers including chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP last week launched a ‘halla bol’ agitation against the government demanding the ouster of Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the murder case. The demand is expected to figure in the Odisha assembly which is scheduled to sit from Wednesday for the winter session.

