Orissa HC orders BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, wife not to trade barbs on social media

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Friday ordered Biju Janata Dal MP and Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty to refrain from posting or making any video or comment against his wife Varsha Priyadarshini on any media while their divorce proceedings were on, amid spiralling discord between the two.

Responding to a plea by Priyadarshini who alleged that Mohanty was maligning her image by posting a series of videos on YouTube, a vacation bench comprising Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray and Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo ordered the MP to refrain from making any videos or post comments on social media. The court also told Priyadarshini to refrain from making any comments against her husband on social media.

She had approached the Orissa high court to stop hate campaigns against her on social media while making her husband, the Odisha government and the I&B ministry parties to her petition.

The BJD MP had shared multiple videos on social media of their strained marital relationship and criticised his wife for making the family feud public. He also dared her to undergo forensic, lie detection and medical tests. Mohanty in his videos and social media posts said that he was being forced to stay with his parents in a rented accommodation while his own house was occupied by his wife.

Mohanty filed a divorce petition before the Family Court in Patiala House, Delhi in 2020 which has now been transferred to the Family Court, Cuttack in March 2021 by an order of Supreme Court.

After Mohanty started releasing the videos on his YouTube handle, his wife had lodged two complaints against her husband with the police, claiming that such acts have denigrated her in public.

Mohanty and Priyadarshini married in 2014 in a big wedding ceremony in Bhubaneswar after years of courtship. But, the marriage soured in less than 6 years. After the MP filed a divorce petition in Delhi, Priyadarshini in August 2020 filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family under section 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 at a court in Cuttack, citing multiple instances of mental and physical torture and demanded ₹15 crore as compensation for the loss of her income due to losing out on movies.

She also demanded a monthly amount of ₹70,000 towards house rent and maintenance.