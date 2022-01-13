Orissa high court shuts down for 5 days as Covid cases rise, reopens on Jan 18

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa high court on Wednesday went for a complete shutdown for five days from January 13 after many court staffers were infected with Covid-19.

“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the State and due to increase in the Covid-19 positive cases amongst the staff of the High Court, the High Court and its offices shall be completely shutdown from 13th January, 2022 to 17th January, 2022, both dates inclusive,” the high court registrar (judicial) SK Mishra said in an order on Wednesday.

The offices of the high court shall resume functioning on January 18 but will operate on limited strength till 4 February.

The high court order said between January 18 and February 4, two division benches and seven single benches shall function to take up only the exceptionally urgent cases.

The high court has a strength of 18 judges including chief justice S Muralidhar.

Wednesday’s decision of the high court order came even as Odisha on Wednesday reported 8,778 fresh Covid cases. The single-day highest case count in the third Covid-19 wave has taken the total number of active Covid cases in the state to 35,242. The positivity rate also rose to 11.7%, the highest in 7 months. During the second wave, it took 29 days for Odisha’s daily count to go from 400 to 8,000 while this time it took just 12 days. On January 1, Odisha reported 424 Covid cases.

Odisha’s director, public health, Niranjan Mishra said though Covid-19 cases are increasing, an overwhelming majority of the patients are asymptomatic. “The coming days in January, February and early days of March are very crucial. The Test Positivity Rate in the state has considerably increased and is now over 11%,” he said.

Dr Bijay Panigrahi, director, family welfare and nodal officer for Covid vaccination, said as the Covid-19 transmission is spreading rapidly, vaccination drive is being expedited with healthcare workers, frontline workers and Auxiliary nurse midwife or village-level female health workers, visiting door-to-door under ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme and identifying the people who are yet to receive the vaccine shots.

“A total of 5.32 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered,” he said.

