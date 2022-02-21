OROP announcement of 2014 had no Cabinet backing: Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the budget speech by the UPA Government in February 2014 announcing one rank one pension (OROP) to have prospective effect did not have the Cabinet’s backing as approval of the Cabinet was given to the policy in April 2016, almost five months after the OROP came into force in November 2015.

In a fresh affidavit submitted to the top court on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said that the interim budget speech of February 17, 2014 made by then finance minister P Chidambaram in Parliament on the issue of OROP was not based on any decision or recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

The affidavit said, “This statement (of February 17, 2014) is not based on any decision or recommendation by the then Union Cabinet. On the other hand, the Cabinet Secretariat conveyed the approval of Prime Minister on November 7, 2015. Following this, MoD, Department of Ex-servicemen welfare conveyed the policy of OROP for the defence forces personnel. A post-factor approval of the Union Cabinet dated April 6, 2016 was also conveyed by the Cabinet Secretariat on April 7, 2016.”

Chidambaram in his speech said, “I am happy to announce that Government has accepted the principle of One Rank One Pension for the defence forces. This decision will be implemented prospectively from the financial year 2014-15. The requirement for 2014-15 is estimated at ₹500 crore and, as an earnest of the UPA government’s commitment, I propose to transfer a sum of ₹500 crore to the Defence Pension Account in the current financial year itself.”

OROP was implemented by the Narendra Modi government on November 7, 2015 and the same applied to persons retiring from Army before July 1, 2014. While doing so, the Centre arrived at a mean pension to bridge the gap between the present and past pensioners that was to be periodically reviewed in five years.

This policy was challenged by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, a joint front of military veterans, in 2016 terming that the policy brought by the Centre was one rank, different pensions. They relied on the February 2014 speech by the Finance Minister in support of their claim of OROP and also relied on a 2011 report prepared by the Committee of Pensions, Rajya Sabha headed by veteran BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshiyari (known as Koshiyari Committee) which defined OROP as uniform pension for all armed forces personnel retiring in the same rank and with same years of service irrespective of their date of retirement. This Committee recommended annual revision of pension as against the current revision in five years.

A bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had last week asked the government to show how the OROP benefitted defence force personnel following arguments made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for the petitioner body. The Court, which is expected to hear the matter on Wednesday, had also raised queries about whether the benefit of modified assured career progression (MACP), available to personnel during service after 8, 16 and 24 years of service was a hindrance to common pension to all ex-servicemen retiring at a rank.

The Centre said that if MACP and non-MACP are to be considered equally, as sought by the petition, it would result in an additional burden of over ₹42,700 crore.

