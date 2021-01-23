‘Our only goal was to ensure that the country was free’
By Sadia Akhtar
On a sunny afternoon, as one walks through the quiet lanes of Fazilpur Badli village in Farrukhnagar, a lilting sound wafts through the air as one approaches the house of freedom fighter Parmanand. Dressed in a kurta-pyjama, the 100-year-old lies on a charpoy in the courtyard of his house reciting fragments of poems from memory.
“Gandhi, Nehru aur Subhas, Azad jo brigade they/ Singapur ke junglomein mein hum roz karte parade they [Gandhi, Nehru and Subhas, the brigades of Azad Hind Fauj/ We’d conduct parades every day in the jungles of Singapore],” recited Parmanand, one of the last surviving members of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army or INA). He was among the four INA veterans who took part in the Republic Day celebrations in 2019, and is among the few surviving freedom fighters who participated in the struggle for independence.
In April 1940, Parmanand, then 20, joined the First Regiment Army in Gurugram. He was sent to Ambala and Karachi for training, and then his regiment left for Singapore to fight against Japan in the ongoing World War II. In December 1941, Japanese aircraft attacked the British Army base, after which Parmanand and others were taken into captivity.
“We could hear the planes hovering in the air. Following the escalation of the attacks, Japan took British soldiers under captivity,” he recalled. The Indian prisoners of war were told that Japan would help them fight against the British for India’s independence. Parmanand’s life turned around and from being part of the British army, he became a havildar in the INA.
Subhas Chandra Bose, who had staged a daring escape from house arrest in Calcutta in 1941 had one aim as the World War raged across the globe, between the Axis powers on one side (Italy, Nazi Germany, Japan) and the Allied powers (Britain, United States of America and Soviet Union) on the other. Rather than support Britain, Bose wanted to use the war to establish a provisional Indian government and an army that would fight against the colonial power. Not everyone supported his decision to take help from fascist states like Italy and Germany. In 1943, Bose who had left Berlin for Tokyo, Japan, proclaimed the establishment of the INA which comprised several thousand troops trained with Japan’s help.
Parmanand recalled meeting Bose for the first time in 1943. To welcome Bose, he penned a special song that exhorted Churchill to leave India. Over the years, the memory of the lines in the song has dulled, but a little nudge from his family members gives him the incentive to recite it with full gusto. “Paapi Churchill se kehdo, bhaag jaye Hind se [Tell the sinner Churchill to leave India with haste], ” he said.
“I used to recite poems to motivate my friends and fellow soldiers. Our job was tough and we needed to keep our spirits high among the difficult conditions,” said Parmanand, pausing intermittently to recite another stanza.
“Netaji used to love me a lot. He used to call me affectionately with love, like one reaches out to children. ‘Parmanand, come here!’ he would say and ask me to do chores. ‘Haan ji,’ I would say. He used to give me attention. I, on the other hand, was from a village and not very well-read,” Parmanand said.
During the war, INA fought against British and American armies in Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram. “In Kohima, a major battle took place in 1944. In retaliation, the British Army damaged the bridges through which we used to get food grains,” Parmanand said.
The siege of Imphal, or the Battle of Kohima as this confrontation came to be called ended badly for the Axis powers, but Bose’s liberation army succeeded in establishing itself as a force to reckon with.
During this time, Parmanand was asked to spy on the British base. But he, along with two other soldiers, got arrested. Parmanand faced physical torture while imprisoned in Jhikargachha Jail (in present-day Bangladesh). Six months later, Parmanand was sent to Multan jail, and court-martialed.
On February 11, 1946, several months after the Second World War ended with the defeat of the Axis powers and the reported death of Bose, Parmanand returned home. “Azad Hind Fauj sacrificed for the freedom of the country. Our only goal was to ensure that India became a free country.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Our only goal was to ensure that the country was free’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India calls out Pakistan on religious freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks break down, govt tells unions it won’t accept demand to repeal laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress to elect new president by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The patriot whose legend lives on...
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar
- Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated
- Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA
- The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court
- The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox