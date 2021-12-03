Out of 16,000 international flyers in India, 18 tested Covid-19 positive, says health minister

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that among 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries who have been tested for Covid-19 with the RT-PCR method, only 18 people have been found to be infected so far. The minister's statement came amid growing fears of the spread of Omicron as India reported two cases of the new variant a day ago.

“RT-PCR testing of over 16,000 passengers arriving on 58 flights from 'at risk' countries done so far. Eighteen of these tested positive in RT-PCR testing, their genome sequencing is underway so that it can be determined if they have Omicron variant,” he said while addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

Mandaviya further said genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such international passengers.

India's two of the first cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday. Samples of several other international flyers arriving in Mumbai and Delhi, among other cities, are undergoing tests to identify the strain.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advice," the health minister added while appealing to opposition parties to trust scientists.

Mandaviya said the government has taken several measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in Covid-19 cases.

"Under the Narendra Modi government, work is going on to strengthen weak health infrastructure. Without blaming previous governments that ignored health infrastructure, the government worked for results. In the last two years, decisions taken under the leadership of PM Modi show that this government works with willpower and not power," he said during a discussion on India's Covid-19 management.

Mandaviya also highlighted that with 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population, India had "one of the lowest (cases) in the world" and slammed the Opposition's attack for allegedly hiding the actual number of Covid-19 fatalities during the second wave.